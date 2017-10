Sept 20 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* KIADIS PHARMA RECEIVES FDA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY (RMAT) DESIGNATION FOR ATIR101™

* ‍IN EUROPE ATIR101 WAS FILED FOR REGISTRATION IN APRIL 2017 AND WE CONTINUE TO PREPARE COMPANY FOR POTENTIAL EUROPEAN LAUNCH IN 2019 - CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)