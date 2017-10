BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma updates on marketing authorization application process for ATIR101 in Europe

Sept 27 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV

* KIADIS PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION PROCESS FOR ATIR101™ IN EUROPE

* ‍COMPANY HAS RECEIVED AND REVIEWED DAY 120 LIST OF QUESTIONS FOR ATIR101™ FROM EMA COMMITTEE FOR ADVANCED THERAPIES​

* EXPECTS THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO ADDRESS ALL QUESTIONS WITHIN SIX MONTHS RESPONSE TIME THAT HAS BEEN AGREED WITH EMA.​

* ON TRACK TO POTENTIALLY OBTAIN (CONDITIONAL) EMA APPROVAL FOR ATIR101 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* EMA APPROVAL FOR ATIR101 WOULD ALLOW A EUROPEAN LAUNCH IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)