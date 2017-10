Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kiatnakin Bank PCL

* ‍Qtrly net profit 1.72 billion baht versus 1.69 billion baht

* Qtrly interest income 3.82 billion baht versus 4.04 billion baht ‍​

* Non-Performing loans to total loans ratio at end of 3Q down to 5.6 percent from 5.8 percent in 2Q