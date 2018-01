BRIEF-Kier Group Says 50/50 Joint Venture Partners With Eiffage On HS2

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc:

* ‍ON HS2, KIER AND EIFFAGE ARE NOW 50/50 JOINT VENTURE PARTNERS DELIVERING TWO OF SEVEN CIVIL ENGINEERING PACKAGES, LOTS C2 AND C3​

* ‍ON HIGHWAYS ENGLAND SMART MOTORWAYS PROGRAMME, KIER HAS ASSUMED FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR PROGRAMME​

* ‍ALL EMPLOYEES CURRENTLY WORKING ON HIGHWAYS ENGLAND SMART MOTORWAYS PROGRAMME ​HAVE BEEN OFFERED OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN KIER

* ‍CARILLION EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING APPRENTICES, WORKING ON CEK HS2 JV HAVE BEEN OFFERED TO JOIN KIER/EIFFAGE WITH CONTINUOUS SERVICE BEING MAINTAINED​

* ‍IN TOTAL ABOUT 150 EMPLOYEES WILL BE MAKING TRANSITION TO KIER IN NEXT WEEK INCLUDING SEVEN APPRENTICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)