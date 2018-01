BRIEF-Kier Sees No Adverse Financial Impact From Carillion JVs

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc:

* KIER GROUP PLC - NOTES TODAY‘S ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO CARILLION PLC (“CARILLION”)

* KIER GROUP PLC - KIER CURRENTLY OPERATES JOINT VENTURES INVOLVING CARILLION ON HS2 AND HIGHWAYS ENGLAND SMART MOTORWAYS PROGRAMME

* KIER GROUP PLC - DO NOT EXPECT THERE TO BE AN ADVERSE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP ARISING FROM THESE JOINT VENTURE CONTRACTS

* KIER GROUP - ‍“WE HAVE PUT IN PLACE CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR EACH OF THESE PROJECTS AND ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH CLIENTS SO AS TO ACHIEVE CONTINUITY OF SERVICE”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)