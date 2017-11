Nov 9 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment Reit

* Killam apartment reit announces $70 million public offering of trust units

* Reached agreement with syndicate of underwriters to issue on a bought deal basis 5.17 million trust units for $13.55/unit ​

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund previously announced acquisition in Edmonton area​