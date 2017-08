Aug 9 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment REIT

* Killam Apartment REIT announces solid Q2-2017 results and $100 million of acquisitions

* Killam Apartment REIT - adjusted FFO per unit of $0.19 in Q2-2017

* Killam Apartment REIT qtrly FFO per unit of $0.23

* Killam Apartment REIT qtrly same property revenue increased 2.0% compared to prior year quarter

