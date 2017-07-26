FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kilroy Realty Q2 FFO per share $0.87
July 26, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Kilroy Realty Q2 FFO per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp

* Kilroy Realty Corporation reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $180.6 million versus $160.1 million

* Kilroy Realty Corp says updated its guidance range of NAREIT-defined FFO per share - diluted for full year 2017 to $3.35 - $3.45 per share

* Kilroy Realty Corp - company’s regular quarterly cash dividend was increased to an annualized rate of $1.70 per share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

