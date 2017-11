BRIEF-Kilroy Realty To Redeem All Outstanding 4.800% Senior Notes Due 2018

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp:

* KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.800% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* KILROY REALTY CORP - CO‘S OPERATING PARTNERSHIP WILL REDEEM ALL $325.0 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING 4.800% SENIOR NOTES DUE JULY 15, 2018​

* KILROY REALTY CORP - ‍AS RESULT OF REDEMPTION, CO EXPECTS TO INCUR ONE-TIME CHARGE OF ABOUT $5.5 MILLION TO NET INCOME & FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS IN Q4 2017​

* KILROY REALTY - OFFERING OF $425 MILLION OF PARTNERSHIP'S 3.450% NOTES DUE 2024, REDEMPTION OF NOTES WAS NOT REFLECTED IN CO'S GUIDANCE ESTIMATES FOR 2017​