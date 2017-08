Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kimball Electronics Inc

* Kimball Electronics Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 sales $241 million

* Kimball Electronics Inc says ‍net sales goal remains $1.0 billion for fiscal year 2018​

* Kimball Electronics Inc says ‍operating income goal is being increased from 4.0% to 4.5% for FY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: