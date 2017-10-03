FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kimco Realty provides update on Puerto Rico assets after Hurricane Maria
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Kimco Realty provides update on Puerto Rico assets after Hurricane Maria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty provides update on Puerto Rico assets after Hurricane Maria

* Kimco Realty Corp - ‍two assets in southern part of island were less impacted and most tenants have resumed operations​

* Kimco Realty - ‍expects all damage will be insured under existing policies, with building coverage subject to a collective deductible of $1.2 million​

* Kimco Realty Corp- five properties in northern region sustained more significant damage from hurricane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

