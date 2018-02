Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp:

* KIMCO REALTY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.38

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* BOARD AUTHORIZES $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO AND FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.42 TO $1.46 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $0.66 TO $0.74 PER SHARE

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.51 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S