Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kinaxis Inc:

* Kinaxis Inc. Reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Kinaxis Inc says ‍total revenue for three months ending september 30, 2017 (q3 2017) was $33.5 million, an increase of 12% compared to same period in 2016​

* Kinaxis Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.23​

* Kinaxis Inc sees FY 2017 ‍annual total revenue to be in range of $132 million to $134 million​

* Kinaxis inc sees FY 2017 ‍annual subscription revenue to grow 22% to 23%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: