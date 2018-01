BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada Qtrly Basic And Diluted Earnings Per Restricted Voting Share $0.11

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd:

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED DECLARES DIVIDENDS AND ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* - ‍CONTINUES TO PURSUE PRIMARILY PERMITTING STRATEGY ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT​

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA - 2018 BUDGET CONTEMPLATES DIVIDEND OF $0.65/RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE, ACHIEVE DCF OF ABOUT $349 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $474 MILLION

* - QTRLY REVENUE C$183.6 MILLION VERSUS C$174.2 MILLION

* - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE $0.11 ‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S