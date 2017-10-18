FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada reports qtrly revenue of $167.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 18, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada reports qtrly revenue of $167.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd declares dividends and announces results for third quarter of 2017

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - in the third quarter, KML generated earnings per restricted voting share of $0.11‍​

* Qtrly revenues $167.0 million versus $169.5 mln‍​

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - ‍pending receipt of some further permits and approvals, clearing and other construction activities will commence year in Alberta

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - ‍net income for quarter was impacted by a favorable change in foreign exchange loss​

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd says construction preparation activity is off to a slower start than planned in ‍trans mountain project

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - delay in trans mountain​ project’s ‍construction preparation activity due to time required to file for necessary permits, approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.