FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada units enter into credit agreement​
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 22, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada units enter into credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* Kinder Morgan- ‍on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement​

* Kinder Morgan - agreement establishing CAD $4.0 billion revolving construction credit facility for purposes of funding Trans Mountain expansion project

* Kinder Morgan Inc - agreement also establishing a CAD $500 million revolving working capital facility, which is available for general corporate purposes

* Kinder Morgan Inc - ‍credit agreement establishing CAD $1.0 billion revolving contingent credit facility​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - co has entered into an equity nomination and support agreement in connection with credit agreement

* Kinder Morgan Inc - credit facilities under credit agreement will mature on June 16, 2022

* Kinder Morgan-co to contribute, at time of each drawdown on construction credit facility/contingent credit facility, equity to unit; Cochin - SEC filing

* Kinder Morgan Inc - co commits to contribute equity to Cochin in an amount sufficient to cause outstanding indebtedness under credit facilities

* Kinder Morgan - co to contribute funded debt for Trans Mountain expansion project not to exceed 60% of total project costs as projected over 6 month period Source text: (bit.ly/2rWvXQL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.