FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, Targa Resources to develop GCX pipeline
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, Targa Resources to develop GCX pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream and Targa Resources enter into letter of intent to jointly develop Gulf Coast Express pipeline project

* Capacity of GCX project is expected to be approximately 1.92 billion cubic feet per day​

* Per terms of letter of intent, KMI would build, operate and own a 50 percent interest in GCX project

* DCP Midstream and Targa would each hold a 25 percent equity interest in project

* Expected in-service date of pipeline continues to be scheduled for second half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.