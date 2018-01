BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share $0.21‍​

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* KINDER MORGAN DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $0.125 FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* - Q4 LOSS OF $0.47 IN EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

* - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.21‍​

* - QTRLY REVENUES $3,632 MILLION VERSUS $3,389 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $3.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - BUDGETED TO INVEST $2.2 BILLION IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018‍​

* - KMI WILL TAKE AN ESTIMATED APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION NON-CASH ACCOUNTING CHARGE FOR 4TH QUARTER

* KINDER MORGAN - ‍FOR 2018, KMI‘S BUDGET IS SET TO DECLARE DIVIDENDS OF $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE, ACHIEVE DCF OF ABOUT $4.57 BILLION ($2.05 PER COMMON SHARE)

* - ‍FOR 2018, KMI SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BILLION​

* - “REDUCED CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE CAUSES CERTAIN DEFERRED-TAX ASSETS TO BE REVALUED AT 21 PERCENT VERSUS 35 PERCENT”

* - CURRENT PROJECT BACKLOG IS ESSENTIALLY FLAT WITH LAST QUARTER AT $11.8 BILLION