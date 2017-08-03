FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare reports Q2 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare reports Q2 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc-

* Kindred Healthcare reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.53 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.48 billion

* Kindred Healthcare Inc- ‍company updates outlook for 2017 and 2018​

* Sees 2018 annual revenues at midpoint of approximately $6.2 billion

* Sees 2018 core ebitdar at midpoint of approximately $830 million

* Sees 2018 core diluted eps from continuing operations at midpoint of approximately $0.80

* Kindred Healthcare Inc- ‍for second half of 2017, we expect our q3 to follow normal seasonal trends, making it softest quarter of year​

* Sees 2017 core ebitdar of $930 million, with a range of $910 million to $950 million

* Kindred healthcare inc - "for second half of 2017, we expect our q3 to follow normal seasonal trends, making it softest quarter of year"

* Kindred Healthcare - due to ongoing,widely reported inpatient volume trends co is expecting to finish year towards lower end of previous outlook range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.