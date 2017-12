Dec 21 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* KINDREDBIO ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FILING FOR MIRATAZ™

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC - EMA HAS ACCEPTED SUBMISSION FOR REVIEW, WITH OFFICIAL ACCEPTANCE DATE OF DECEMBER 21, 2017

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC - EXECUTED NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEALS WITH MWI VETERINARY SUPPLY CO. & DIRECT VET MARKETING, INC. D/B/A VETS FIRST CHOICE