Dec 22 (Reuters) - KINEPOLIS GROUP NV:

* REG-KINEPOLIS ANNOUNCES START OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* ‍LAUNCH OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, STARTING ON 15 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍BUY BACK UP TO 360,000 OWN SHARES​

* BUYBACK ‍BETWEEN 15 JANUARY 2018 AND 30 SEPTEMBER 2018​

* ‍BLOCK TRADES CAN BE CONSIDERED AS WELL DURING OPEN PERIODS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)