Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group Nv:

* REG-IN 2017 KINEPOLIS POSTED 9.4% HIGHER TURNOVER WITH 6.2% MORE VISITORS AND TOOK A MAJOR STEP IN ITS EXPANSION STRATEGY

* FY CURRENT EBITDA (REBITDA) ROSE BY 10.3% TO EUR 104.3 MILLION.

* FY PROFIT INCREASED BY 3.0% TO EUR 49.1 MILLION

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE IS EUR 0.90,

* FY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 9.4% TO EUR 355.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)