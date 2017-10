Sept 18 (Reuters) - KINEPOLIS GROUP NV:

* REG-KINEPOLIS ACQUIRES ‘LANDMARK CINEMAS’, CANADA‘S SECOND LARGEST MOVIE THEATRE GROUP

* ‍ACQUISITION HAS ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CAD 122.7 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO ACQUISITION PRICE OF AROUND EUR 84.2 MILLION AT EXCHANGE RATE OF 1.46​