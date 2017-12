Dec 26 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group Nv:

* KINEPOLIS AND DUTCH CINEMA GROUP NH BIOSCOPEN REACH TAKEOVER AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT REGARDING TAKEOVER OF ‘NH BIOSCOPEN’ CINEMAS IN SCHAGEN AND HOOFDDORP (NETHERLANDS)

* AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES A NEW-BUILD PROJECT IN HAARLEM (NETHERLANDS)

* TRANSACTION HAS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 27.5 MILLION

* TRANSACTION HAS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 27.5 MILLION

* ACQUISITION WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 ONWARDS