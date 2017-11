Nov 16 (Reuters) - KINEPOLIS GROUP NV:

* Q3 VISITOR NUMBERS INCREASED BY 7.8% TO 5.8 MILLION.‍​

* Q3 CURRENT EBITDA ROSE, AS TOTAL AND PER VISITOR, DUE TO FURTHER IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AND HIGHER CONTRIBUTION OF ACQUIRED AND NEW CINEMAS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)