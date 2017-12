Dec 18 (Reuters) - Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT AND CO ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR RMB3,200 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO REALISE A GAIN ON DISPOSAL BEFORE TAXATION OF ABOUT RMB1,777 MILLION

* UNIT TO SELL 100 PERCENT STAKE IN WIN REAL GROUP LTD TO ‍ SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS (BVI) LTD