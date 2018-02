Feb 8 (Reuters) - KINGDOM HOLDING CO:

* SIGNS 180 MILLION RIYALS ELECTRICAL POWER AGREEMENT FOR JEDDAH ECONOMIC CITY AND JEDDAH TOWER PROJECT

* SAYS CEO OF KINGDOM HOLDING SIGNS ELECTRICAL POWER AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF JEDDAH ECONOMIC COMPANY PARTNERS WITH CEO OF SAUDI ELECTRIC COMPANY Source: (bit.ly/2GXY31S) Further company coverage: )