Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kingfish Ltd:

* ‍TSB Community trust says its commercial arm has reached an unconditional agreement to acquire 51 percent shareholding in Fisher Funds​

* Fisher Funds will continue to be led by CEO Bruce Mclachlan & there will be no change to personnel or operations of co as a result of transaction

* TSB Community Trust has reached agreement to initially sell a 24.99 percent shareholding in Fisher Funds to TA Associates