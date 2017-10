Sept 20 (Reuters) - KINGFISHER PLC:

* INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION

* SHARES FOR CANCELLATION IS DURING PERIOD WHICH COMMENCES ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND ENDS NO LATER THAN 22 DECEMBER 2017

* MAXIMUM AMOUNT ALLOCATED TO PROGRAMME WILL BE NO GREATER THAN £60,000,000