Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* SAYS ON DEC 1, CO‘S UNIT ENTERED INTO A TRUST LOAN AGREEMENT OF RMB 1 BILLION WITH ZHESHANG JINHUI TRUST

* SAYS EACH TRANCHE OF TRUST LOAN HAS A 24-MONTH TERM, STARTING FROM ISSUANCE DATE OF EACH TRANCHE - SEC FILING

* SAYS STATED PURPOSE OF TRUST LOAN IS PURCHASING STANDARD GOLD RAW MATERIAL WITH FINENESS OF 999.9