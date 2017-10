Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kingspan Group Plc

* Announces acquisition in Brazil.

* Buys 51 percent of Isoeste Construtivos Isotérmicos SA. Company has forecast sales for 2017 of circa R$500m (134 million euros).

* Isoeste is the leading insulated panel manufacturer in Brazil, operating from four sites with approximately 630 employees.

* Price not disclosed.