Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kinnevik:

* SAYS GLOBAL FASHION GROUP NET REVENUE FOR Q3 WAS EUR 256.4 MILLION (215.6)

* SAYS GLOBAL FASHION GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE QUARTER WAS EURO (32.6) MLN, WITH MARGIN IMPROVING BY 2.8 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO (12.7)% OF NET REVENUE

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q3 2016 WAS EUR (33.3) MLN