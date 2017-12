Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kinnevik AB:

* REG-DAME AMELIA FAWCETT PROPOSED TO BE ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF KINNEVIK

* DAME AMELIA FAWCETT HAS BEEN A DIRECTOR OF THE BOARD OF KINNEVIK SINCE 2011 AND HAS SERVED AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN SINCE 2013

* SHE SUCCEEDS TOM BOARDMAN WHO HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018