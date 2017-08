July 21 (Reuters) - Kinnevik Ab

* Says net asset value (NAV) of SEK 81.9bn (SEK 298 per share) on June 30, up SEK 2.4 bln or 3 pct during the quarter

* Says net debt position of SEK 0.8 bln corresponding to 1 pct of portfolio value at the end of Q2

* On 21 July, Kinnevik announced an investment of USD 65 mln in Betterment, increasing the ownership to 16 pct