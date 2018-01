Jan 17(Reuters) - Kinpo Electronics Inc

* Says co’s unit Kinpo International (Singapore) Ptd. Ltd resolved to acquire 895.6 million shares (80.81 percent stake) of Cal-Comp Technology (Philippines), Inc, with total transaction amount of $100 million (about T$2.98 billion)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1ArQfJ

