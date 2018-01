Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kion Group Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: KION GROUP AND EP EQUIPMENT AGREE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* ‍KION TO ACQUIRE A MINORITY STAKE IN CHINESE MANUFACTURER TO EXTEND ITS OFFERING IN FAST-GROWING MARKET FOR ENTRY-LEVEL WAREHOUSE EQUIPMENT​

* ‍STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WILL FOCUS ON JOINT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN SYNERGIES​

* ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN COURSE OF 2018​