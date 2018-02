Jan 30 (Reuters) - KIP Real Estate Investment Trust :

* KIP REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SAYS CHIN SUAN YONG WILL BE APPOINTED AS ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM 1 FEB

* CHAN HENG WAH WILL BE APPOINTED AS ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM 1 FEB

* LIM HAN GIE TO RETIRE AS CEO Source text (bit.ly/2DWCDU6)(bit.ly/2DWHogh)(bit.ly/2DWGbWm) Further company coverage: