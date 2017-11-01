FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kirby Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Kirby Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp

* Kirby Corp announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $541.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $509.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.05

* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirby Corp - ‍inland utilization went up after Hurricane Harvey as pent-up demand,stronger pricing environment for customers’ products led to more liquid barge moves​

* Kirby Corp - ‍expect utilization in low 60% to mid-60% range for q4​

* Kirby Corp - sees 2017 capital spending to be in $175 million to $185 million range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.