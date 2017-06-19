FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Kirby Corp signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 19, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kirby Corp signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp-

* Kirby Corporation signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats

* Kirby Corp - deal for $68 million.

* Kirby - asset purchase will consist of nine specialty pressure tank barges, four 30,000 barrel tank barges, and three 1320 horsepower inland towboats

* Kirby Corp - signing of an agreement to purchase certain inland marine assets from an undisclosed competitor for $68 million

* Acquisition is expected to be paid for using funds available under Kirby's revolving credit facility

* Kirby Corp- expect transaction to be $0.01 - $0.02 per share accretive to 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.