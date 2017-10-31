BRIEF-‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc
* Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen
* Under terms of agreement, Kirin-Amgen joint venture will pay $780 million to Kirin
* Joint venture Kirin-Amgen will redeem Kirin’s shares
* Will make additional payments to Kirin upon occurrence of certain sales
* As sole shareholder of Kirin-Amgen, Amgen will own product rights and remaining cash held by Kirin-Amgen
* License agreements between Kirin-Amgen and KHK in certain Asian territories will remain in place