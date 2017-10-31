FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 31, 2017 / 6:46 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* ‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

* ‍Under terms of agreement, ‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture will pay $780 million to Kirin​

* ‍Kirin-Amgen will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

* ‍Joint venture ‍Kirin-Amgen will redeem Kirin’s shares ​

* ‍Will make additional payments to Kirin upon occurrence of certain sales​

* ‍As sole shareholder of ‍Kirin-Amgen, Amgen will own product rights and remaining cash held by ‍Kirin-Amgen

* ‍License agreements between ‍Kirin-Amgen and KHK in certain Asian territories will remain in place​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.