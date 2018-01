Jan 8 (Reuters) - Kirkbi:

* KIRKBI - AGREEMENT TO BUY KKR'S 49.8% STAKE IN VÄLINGE ALONGSIDE FOUNDING PERVAN FAMILY THAT WILL MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF 50.2%​