Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD ANNOUNCES SALE OF STAWELL GOLD MINES

* ENTERED INTO SHARE SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF ARETE CAPITAL PARTNERS

* ARETE TO BUY ALL ISSUED, OUTSTANDING SHARES OF STAWELL GOLD MINES

* CO TO RECEIVE $6.25 MILLION IN CASH CONSIDERATION, WILL RETAIN A 2.5 PCT NET SMELTER RETURN ROYALTY ON STAWELL MINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: