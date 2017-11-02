BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports qtrly earnings per share $‍0.20​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
* Kirkland Lake Gold reports solid third quarter 2017 results, company improves full-year 2017 guidance, increases dividends
* Kirkland Lake Gold - Production 139,091 ounces in Q3, 429,822 ounces in YTD 2017, representing increases of 80% and 107% from comparable 2016 levels
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Sees full-year 2017 consolidated production of 580,000 ounces - 595,000 ounces
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly revenue $176.7 million versus$100.8 million
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Sees FY 2017 all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold of $800 - $825
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S