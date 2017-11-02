FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports qtrly earnings per share $‍0.20​
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 2, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports qtrly earnings per share $‍0.20​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Kirkland Lake Gold reports solid third quarter 2017 results, company improves full-year 2017 guidance, increases dividends

* Kirkland Lake Gold - Production 139,091 ounces in Q3, 429,822 ounces in YTD 2017, representing increases of 80% and 107% from comparable 2016 levels​

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Sees full-year 2017 consolidated production of 580,000 ounces - 595,000 ounces​

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly earnings per share $‍0.20​

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly ‍revenue $176.7 million versus$100.8 million

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Sees ‍FY 2017 all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold of $800 - $825​‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.