Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - ‍CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY PRODUCTION IN Q4 2017 TOTALING 166,579 OUNCES, A 9PCT INCREASE FROM Q4 2016​

* KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD - ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $230 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: