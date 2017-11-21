FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland's reports Q3 loss per share of $0.15
November 21, 2017 / 12:31 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kirkland's reports Q3 loss per share of $0.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kirkland’s Inc:

* Kirkland’s reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 sales $145 million versus I/B/E/S view $143 million

* Says Q3 same store sales rose 2 percent, excluding impact of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60 including items

* Says ‍expects total sales for fiscal 2017 to be at high end of previously issued annual guidance of an increase of 6% to 8% versus fiscal 2016​

* Says ‍capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 are estimated to range between $27 million and $29 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $594.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total estimated earnings impact of Hurricanes Harvey & Irma,including lost sales & property losses,was loss of$0.05 per share for quarter

* Says ‍increase in fiscal 2017 capex from prior guidance reflects higher store count, rebuilding costs from Hurricane-damaged stores​

* Kirkland’s inc qtrly ‍comparable store sales increased 0.7%​

* Says sees comparable store sales increase in range of 0% to 2% for fiscal 2017 versus prior guidance of slightly negative to slightly positive​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

