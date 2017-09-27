FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland's to present at B. Riley Consumer Conference in New York
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 8:30 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Kirkland's to present at B. Riley Consumer Conference in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kirkland’s Inc

* Kirkland’s to present at B. Riley Consumer Conference in New York, provides business update on recent hurricanes

* As of September 27, 2017, Kirkland’s estimates that lost sales from two storms were approximately $2 million

* Excluding impact from storms, comparable store sales are trending slightly positive quarter to date

* Kirkland‘s- 2 stores in Texas remain closed, while other affected stores in Texas and Florida are open and operating; recovery process is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

