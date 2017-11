Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kitagawa Industries Co Ltd

* Says OCM Asia Principal Opportunities Fund, L.P., OCM Opportunities Fund V, L.P. and Oaktree Japan Opportunities Value Fund,L.P. decreased voting power in the co to 0.2 percent(24,232 shares) from 23.3 percent(2.7 million shares)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MPb5Gm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)