BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

July 26 (Reuters) - Kite Realty Group Trust:

* Kite Realty Group Trust reports second quarter 2017 operating results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

* Q2 FFO per share $0.54

* Kite realty group trust - updating its guidance for 2017 ffo, as defined by nareit, to a range of $2.01 to $2.05 from $2.00 to $2.06 per diluted share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kite realty group trust qtrly same-property net operating income increased 3.2 pct for comparable operating portfolio