BRIEF-Kitov announces results of study demonstrating NT-219 enhanced efficacy of keytruda in immune-oncology preclinical model

July 18 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Kitov announces results of study demonstrating NT-219 enhanced efficacy of keytruda in immune-oncology preclinical model

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings-Mice treated concomitantly with combination of keytruda and NT-219 demonstrated complete blockage of tumor progression

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - no response was observed with keytruda alone or with NT-219 alone, and tumors aggressively progressed in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: