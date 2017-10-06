FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-Kitov boosts ownership in Tyrnovo and Oncology platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov boosts ownership in Tyrnovo and Oncology platform through exchange of shares for stock

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - ‍Acquires an additional 27% ownership stake in Tyrnovo and NT219, its oncology therapeutic candidate​

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings-‍After closing of transaction, Kitov will hold approximately 92% of Tyrnovo’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares​

* Kitov - ‍Acquires additional ownership stake in Tyrnovo and NT219 in exchange for Kitov stock at a value of $2.50 per ads​

* Kitov - To acquire Tyrnovo shares from unaffiliated minority shareholders​ based on agreed upon Tyrnovo valuation of $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

